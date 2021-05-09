EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. EVO Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.62. 213,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,817. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,263 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVOP. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

