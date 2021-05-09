Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €32.00 by Berenberg Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.86 ($36.30).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.12.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.