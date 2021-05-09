Exane Derivatives Acquires 711 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Facebook by 16.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 761 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 163.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 146,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 23.7% in the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 68,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 26.8% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

