Exane Derivatives Buys 102 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $220.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.38 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

