Exane Derivatives Purchases 5,572 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1,057.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $240.99 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $241.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

