Exane Derivatives Purchases 604 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $384.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.45 and its 200 day moving average is $361.91. The company has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.71.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

