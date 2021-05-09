Exane Derivatives Sells 1,555 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.7% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

