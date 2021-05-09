ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Up 62.9% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $417,994.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004112 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.02 or 0.00796451 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019718 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.