Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.61

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.61 and traded as high as C$10.67. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.52, with a volume of 76,903 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$413.13 million and a PE ratio of 12.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

In related news, insider Paul Robbins sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 949,437 shares in the company, valued at C$10,443,807. Also, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$100,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,063,949.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,550 shares of company stock worth $622,507.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

