Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $537,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,460,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $970,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

