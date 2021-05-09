Expanse Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Expanse has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $272,533.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,096.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.68 or 0.06667141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.59 or 0.02298902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.24 or 0.00613418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00202931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.05 or 0.00800484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.40 or 0.00597938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.71 or 0.00505656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

