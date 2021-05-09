Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $155.00 at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $173.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,944 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $10,964,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 522,720 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $89,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

