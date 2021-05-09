Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lifted by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 11.5% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 102,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 290,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,516,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total transaction of $11,932,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average of $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.