Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN remained flat at $$4.98 during trading on Tuesday. 285,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,482. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $428.81 million, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 60.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

