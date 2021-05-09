Falcon Project (FNT) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $8.54 million and $117,526.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00251796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.09 or 0.01227333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.37 or 0.00790285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,346.81 or 0.99964187 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

