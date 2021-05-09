Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AGM opened at $102.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.92. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,227.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,453,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

