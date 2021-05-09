Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Insiders have sold a total of 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.