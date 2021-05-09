Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after purchasing an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,738,000 after purchasing an additional 903,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after purchasing an additional 446,069 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of -842.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

