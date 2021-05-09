Field & Main Bank Acquires 1,160 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,966,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.