Field & Main Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,623,334 shares of company stock valued at $110,355,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $90.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $90.58.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

