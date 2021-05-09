Field & Main Bank Has $515,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

BAC opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $42.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

