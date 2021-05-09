Field & Main Bank Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

PANW opened at $342.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.79 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,039 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,398. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

