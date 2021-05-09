Field & Main Bank Sells 105 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $141.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

