Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Insiders sold a total of 242,012 shares of company stock worth $9,487,824 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.35 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.