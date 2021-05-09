Financial Counselors Inc. Has $906,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.87.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $298.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.40 and its 200-day moving average is $260.27. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

