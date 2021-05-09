Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,880.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 180,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 815,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,720,000 after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

