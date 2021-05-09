Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 78.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,805 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,102,000 after buying an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,637,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 758.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after acquiring an additional 255,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $76.29.

