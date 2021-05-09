Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $233.35 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day moving average of $223.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 370.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.02.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,364,264 shares of company stock valued at $328,210,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

