Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 688 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $485,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC opened at $89.33 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $80.57 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.34.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

