FintruX Network (FTX) 1-Day Volume Tops $14,641.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $14,641.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00089095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.00793217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00104294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.68 or 0.09075205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.