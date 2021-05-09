First Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.21. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,493 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $12,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after buying an additional 205,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $6,663,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,793,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

