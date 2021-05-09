First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%.

NASDAQ FCRD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 101,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,508. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

