Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in ORIX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

IX opened at $82.75 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $91.38. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.08). ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.