Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $201,000 in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 965 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,927 shares in the company, valued at $385,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $184.28 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

