Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Renasant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Renasant by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

In related news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $2,487,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

