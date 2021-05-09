Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $272,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,247 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $69.78.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

