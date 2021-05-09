Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,774 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $175.12 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.69 and a 200 day moving average of $165.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

