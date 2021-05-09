Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.