Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $64.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.