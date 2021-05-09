Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Five Below were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 28.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $196.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.77, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.70. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

