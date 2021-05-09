Flamingo (FLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $143.28 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $143.28 million and $53.24 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00248793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.87 or 0.01206808 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.25 or 0.00770108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,171.60 or 1.00163607 BTC.

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

