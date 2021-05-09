Flamingo (FLM) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001645 BTC on exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $143.28 million and $53.24 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00248793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.87 or 0.01206808 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.25 or 0.00770108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,171.60 or 1.00163607 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

