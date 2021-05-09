Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $125.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FND. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $113,887,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $76,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283,276 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.