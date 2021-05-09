Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PDYPY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.