FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

FMC traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.26.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

