FOAM Trading Up 9.1% This Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. FOAM has a total market cap of $26.67 million and approximately $198,133.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One FOAM coin can now be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00082402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00062495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.00793970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00103735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,614.12 or 0.09512740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00044049 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,912,870 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.