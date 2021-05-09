Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($6.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.39) per share for the year.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FMTX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $25.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.