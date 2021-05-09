Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $40.05 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average is $126.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

