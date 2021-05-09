Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter.

TSE:FVI opened at C$7.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.33 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.06.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

