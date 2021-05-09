Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.85 and traded as high as $21.85. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 72,945 shares trading hands.
The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.27.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.
