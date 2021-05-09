Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.85 and traded as high as $21.85. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 72,945 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.27.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.